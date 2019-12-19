Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Five winter wardrobe essentials

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Five winter wardrobe essentials*Flowy grunge*

Pair up a loose, A-line skirt in a colour that pops or light shade with a well-fitting dark coloured leather (preferable faux) jacket. While the skirt gives it a feminine touch in terms of texture and shade, the jacket, when paired with a thin turtleneck and boots in the same solid colour, adds a grunge vibe to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Express takes 50% off sitewide before the holidays with deals from $15

For a limited time only, Express is offering* 50% off* sitewide, including denim, sweaters, outerwear, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.