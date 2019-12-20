After 2018 row, President Kovind to avoid film awards event this year
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will give away the National Film Awards at a formal ceremony in the national capital on December 23. Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind had presided over the ceremony but his office was dragged into an ungainly controversy after nearly 60 awardees boycotted the function on the ground that they were not informed in advance that the President would give away only 11 awards, while the remaining recipients would get their awards from the I&B minister.
'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La..
We are pleased to announce that the Noah Levine, CRO of 605, a veteran of Fox and Adobe, will be one of keynote speakers s at the #BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..
The 66th National Film Awards was held in New Delhi on Monday (December 23). Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu handed over the honour to several celebrities who... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •IndiaTimes