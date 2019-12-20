Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

After 2018 row, President Kovind to avoid film awards event this year

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will give away the National Film Awards at a formal ceremony in the national capital on December 23. ​​Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind had presided over the ceremony but his office was dragged into an ungainly controversy after nearly 60 awardees boycotted the function on the ground that they were not informed in advance that the President would give away only 11 awards, while the remaining recipients would get their awards from the I&B minister.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88 [Video]'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February [Video]605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February

We are pleased to announce that the Noah Levine, CRO of 605, a veteran of Fox and Adobe, will be one of keynote speakers s at the #BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President honours Amitabh Bachchan with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The 77-year-old actor was supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but was unable to attend the event due to ill health
Hindu Also reported by •DNAWorldNews

66th National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal honoured; see pictures

66th National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal honoured; see picturesThe 66th National Film Awards was held in New Delhi on Monday (December 23). Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu handed over the honour to several celebrities who...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.