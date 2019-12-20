After 2018 row, President Kovind to avoid film awards event this year

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will give away the National Film Awards at a formal ceremony in the national capital on December 23. ​​Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind had presided over the ceremony but his office was dragged into an ungainly controversy after nearly 60 awardees boycotted the function on the ground that they were not informed in advance that the President would give away only 11 awards, while the remaining recipients would get their awards from the I&B minister.


