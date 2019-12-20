Global  

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests to continue in Delhi on Friday, 2 metro stations shut due to security reasons

Zee News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
On Thursday, at least three people died, several got injured and hundreds were detained after massive protests erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protesters from a wide social and political spectrum joined forces as protest marches and meets were organised at many places. 
 Police use force inside university campuses as people in many parts of India protest citizenship law for a fifth day.

