Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan once again showcases his master story-telling skills with this time-twisting tale

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jordan Flores♋️🏁 RT @TENETFilm: A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. https://t.co/U6nK… 18 seconds ago Brian Obilo RT @IGN: “As I understand it, we’re trying to prevent World War 3.” Check out the wild, time-bending first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s… 28 seconds ago Fat khalid RT @TENETFilm: A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect and watch the trai… 30 seconds ago jad saab RT @IMAX: A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – experience it in #IMAX theatres July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. ht… 36 seconds ago b RT @JesabelRaay: I can not stop watching the teaser trailer for TENET. The craftsmanship on display here is just absolutely insane. I love… 39 seconds ago - RT @RottenTomatoes: Watch the first trailer for Christopher Nolan's #TENET, in theaters July 17th. https://t.co/gGICJSSCXz 45 seconds ago