Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi lead to traffic jams, diversions; check routes

Zee News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Delhi Traffic Police said that Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement and hence, people coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India police storm Jamia, AMU to break citizenship law protests

India police storm Jamia, AMU to break citizenship law protests 02:07

 Police use force inside university campuses as people in many parts of India protest citizenship law for a fifth day.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.