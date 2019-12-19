Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie review: JJ Abrams’ film is high on thrills, effects and heroics

You Might Like

Tweets about this TESTEFY-HD The Laymen Review Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker (100% Spoiler Free) https://t.co/vLFMv8CibE via @YouTube 5 seconds ago 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞 𓅮 RT @DionneGrant: John Boyega and his family attend the European premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in traditional clothing 💙 ht… 6 seconds ago Giovanni Quintero I rated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) 7/10 #IMDb https://t.co/0lczG4te94 12 seconds ago ★★★Armando Moreno★★★ ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: A Spoiler-Free Review Roundup https://t.co/bSuUWJkmCd https://t.co/RTibTQQSiU 13 seconds ago Christmas Pete RT @starwars: Be the first to see #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters tonight! Get tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDq9GV https://t.co/nPx… 15 seconds ago Free Malaysia Today The team was watching private screening of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' when it was evacuated. #FMTNews https://t.co/LeisrPdlXs 19 seconds ago Roger 🤖 RT @cevangelista413: “Rose, are you coming with us on this exciting adventure?!” “No, I have to stay here for no reason.” — STAR WARS: THE… 20 seconds ago Carlos No I’m not a Star Wars fan. Yes I’m going to go watch The Rise of Skywalker opening night cause I’m bored. Rey can get it 23 seconds ago