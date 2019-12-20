Mobile services were restored in Assam on Friday nearly nine days after it was imposed on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

You Might Like

Tweets about this MSN India 'No threat to language, identity' https://t.co/mYTi4jt63H 35 minutes ago Outlook Magazine "I have invited leaders of anti-CAA agitation for talks as problems can only be solved through discussions," said… https://t.co/yhAqpDHBbt 58 minutes ago India.com Further, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured people of Assam that nothing can take away their rights.… https://t.co/1pszJvYzq9 2 hours ago NYK Express Anti-CAA protest: Assam CM Sonowal says, 'no threat to language or identity' - https://t.co/hsbCQ6A6nv 2 hours ago Inamul patel RT @AltNews: An image of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during an inspection in Guwahati in May has been shared as him escaping fr… 2 days ago 🇮🇳 Ghulam Ghaus RT @free_thinker: An image of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during an inspection in Guwahati in May has been shared as him escapi… 3 days ago