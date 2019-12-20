Global  

Anti-CAA protest: Assam CM Sonowal says, `no threat to language or identity`

Zee News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mobile services were restored in Assam on Friday nearly nine days after it was imposed on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
News video: CAA Protest: Assam DGP says 136 cases registered, 190 protesters arrested | OneIndia News

CAA Protest: Assam DGP says 136 cases registered, 190 protesters arrested | OneIndia News 01:51

 ASSAM CAA PROTEST: 136 CASES REGISTERED , ASSAM CAA PROTEST: 190 PROTESTERS ARRESTED, ASSAM DGP SAYS APPEAL TO PARENTS TO NOT ALLOW KIDS TO COME ON THE STREETS, ASSAM CAA PROTEST: DEATH TOLL REACHES 4

msnindia

MSN India 'No threat to language, identity' https://t.co/mYTi4jt63H 35 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine "I have invited leaders of anti-CAA agitation for talks as problems can only be solved through discussions," said… https://t.co/yhAqpDHBbt 58 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com Further, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured people of Assam that nothing can take away their rights.… https://t.co/1pszJvYzq9 2 hours ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express Anti-CAA protest: Assam CM Sonowal says, 'no threat to language or identity' - https://t.co/hsbCQ6A6nv 2 hours ago

Inamul01892658

Inamul patel RT @AltNews: An image of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during an inspection in Guwahati in May has been shared as him escaping fr… 2 days ago

ghaus_g

🇮🇳 Ghulam Ghaus RT @free_thinker: An image of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during an inspection in Guwahati in May has been shared as him escapi… 3 days ago

