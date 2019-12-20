Global  

United Muslim Action Committee holds meeting over new citizenship law; Owaisi asks to protest peacefully

DNA Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
'If there is violence then we will condemn and disassociate ourselves from it': Owaisi
Muslims of India need not fear, CAA doesn't threaten their citizenship: Ajmer Dargah spiritual head

He said the government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of muslim community and submit a factual report after hearing their...
