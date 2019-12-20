Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Plot to kill Narendra Modi 'waging war' in draft charges in Elgar case

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Pune:* Conspiracy to "assassinate" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "overthrow" the government besides "waging war" against the Government of India are among the charges brought against all 19 accused by the prosecution in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case of Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the prosecution had submitted draft...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court over sexual assault charges [Video]Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court over sexual assault charges

Former South African media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court on Thursday (December 5) over sexual assault charges. Breytenbach faces charges of sexual and indecent assault. The case has..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

Silver Cigarette Case That Saved WWI Soldiers Life, Up for Auction [Video]Silver Cigarette Case That Saved WWI Soldiers Life, Up for Auction

This seemingly ordinary vintage cigarette case actually stopped a bullet meant for a World War I soldier is set to auction off for thousands! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elgar case: ‘Plot to kill Modi’ in draft charges

The Maharashtra state prosecution has included “conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi” in the draft charges submitted to the special UAPA...
IndiaTimes

‘Plot to kill Modi’ in draft charges against 19 Elgar accused

The Maharashtra state prosecution has included “conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi” in the draft charges submitted to the special UAPA...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.