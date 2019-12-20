Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jharkhand assembly elections 2019: Exit polls to be declared after 5th phase of voting

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The exit poll results of Jharkhand assembly elections will be announced on Friday evening after the conclusion of the fifth and final phase of polling in the state. The state went to poll in five phases starting from November 30. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IshitaMishraTOI

Ishitaa Mishra Jharkhand assembly elections 2019: Exit polls to be declared after 5th phase of voting https://t.co/Sizz2ncslL via @timesofindia 1 hour ago

livemint

Livemint #JharkhandElection2019 | All eyes on exit polls today; will Hemant Soren become the next CM?… https://t.co/wPNCzWBu8M 3 hours ago

SanjuMishra731

sanjeev Mishra Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 Date: Predictions to be released after voting in Phase 5 of Assembly elections end… https://t.co/WW8VZ72YSK 4 hours ago

SanatanSena22

Sud£€¶ @pradip103 sir aaj Jharkhand Assembly Elections ke exit poll aayenge kya??? 4 hours ago

decision2019

#AssemblyElections2019 Jharkhand elections exit poll 2019 results to be released today; check details here #AssemblyElections2019 |… https://t.co/VOdxgPKBHS 4 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #ICYMI | The exit poll results of #JharkhandAssemblyElections will be released by news channels Friday after polls… https://t.co/eCPvG33M1b 9 hours ago

1newsyworld

Newsyword Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 Date: Predictions to be released after voting in Phase 5 of Assembly elections end… https://t.co/eMuR5wKbyh 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.