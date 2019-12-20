Anti-CAA protests: Massive agitation erupts at Delhi's Jama Masjid, 3 metro stations closed

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published CAA protests: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders to demonstrate | OneIndia News 01:25 HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE MARCHED IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT IN DELHI THURSDAY DEFYING PROHIBITORY ORDERS THAT WERE IMPOSED. AS A RESULT OF THE PROTESTS, MASSIVE SNARLS AFFECTED THE CITY, LEADING TO FLIGHTS BEING DELAYED OR CANCELLED AS COMMUTERS AND CREW WERE STRANDED ON THE ROAD FOR...