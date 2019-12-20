Global  

Unnao rape case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
A Delhi court has sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life term for raping a minor girl in UP's Unnao in 2017. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Sengar, which would be given to the victim's family as compensation. On Monday, the court had convicted Sengar and adjourned till Dec 20 the hearing on order for quantum of sentence to Sengar.
News video: Unnao case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar gets life sentence | OneIndia News

Unnao case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar gets life sentence | OneIndia News 01:17

 FORMER BJP MLA KULDEEP SINGH SENGAR HAS BEEN AWARDED A LIFE SENTENCE FOR RAPING A WOMAN IN UNNAO IN 2017. THE FOUR TIME EXPELLED MLA WILL REMAIN IN PRISON TO THE END OF HIS LIFE. KULDEEP SENGAR HAS BEEN ALSO ORDERED TO DEPOSIT RS 25 LAKH WITHIN A MONTH; RS 10 LAKH OF WHICH WILL BE PAID AS...

