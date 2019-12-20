Unnao rape case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment

A Delhi court has sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life term for raping a minor girl in UP's Unnao in 2017. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Sengar, which would be given to the victim's family as compensation. On Monday, the court had convicted Sengar and adjourned till Dec 20 the hearing on order for quantum of sentence to Sengar. 👓 View full article



