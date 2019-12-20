2 firefighters among 3 dead in Australia bushfires Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Sydney, Dec 20 (IANS) Australian authorities said on Friday that three people, including two volunteer firefighters, have died and about a dozen others were injured in incidents related to the blazing bushfires across the country, aggravated by a powerful heatwave. 👓 View full article

Credit: Rumble - Published Two Australian firefighters die in bushfires 01:21 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed battling bushfires sweeping the country's east coast. Libby Hogan reports.

