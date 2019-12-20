Global  

2 firefighters among 3 dead in Australia bushfires

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Sydney, Dec 20 (IANS) Australian authorities said on Friday that three people, including two volunteer firefighters, have died and about a dozen others were injured in incidents related to the blazing bushfires across the country, aggravated by a powerful heatwave.
News video: Two Australian firefighters die in bushfires

Two Australian firefighters die in bushfires 01:21

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed battling bushfires sweeping the country&apos;s east coast. Libby Hogan reports.

