2 firefighters among 3 dead in Australia bushfires
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Sydney, Dec 20 (IANS) Australian authorities said on Friday that three people, including two volunteer firefighters, have died and about a dozen others were injured in incidents related to the blazing bushfires across the country, aggravated by a powerful heatwave.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed battling bushfires sweeping the country's east coast. Libby Hogan reports.