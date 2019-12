Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

On Friday, a court in Delhi sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment. Sengar was convicted for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017. The Tis Hazari Court of Delhi has also ordered Sengar to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the victim.







