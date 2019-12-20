Global  

Irrigation scam: ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar in 12 VIDC projects

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
0
Recent related videos from verified sources

Maharashtra : 9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar: ACB [Video]Maharashtra : 9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar: ACB

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political tussle, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said that incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar name was not found in the nine complaints over..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Irrigation scam: Ajit Pawar gets all clear

ACB says ‘no criminal liability’ has been found in its affidavit before Bombay HC
Hindu

Irrigation scam: 2018 affidavit didn’t contain govt letter that would’ve gone in favour of Ajit Pawar, says ACB chief


Indian Express

Tweets about this

shailesh505

shailesh gaikwad RT @HTMumbai: #IrrigationScam | ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit https://t.co/5WKP3w5c9r https://t.co/y1frdvOmOm 6 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Irrigation scam: Ajit Pawar under cloud again https://t.co/EAhgJWXqIX 15 minutes ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Irrigation scam: ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit via @htTweets https://t.co/UOvqOW0hUN 3 hours ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Irrigation scam: ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit - india news - https://t.co/9bKMJ5iaNQ 3 hours ago

sunilkumar5956

sunil kumar RT @htTweets: Irrigation scam: ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit https://t.co/hDlhnv6305 https://t.co/89228LRHVT 3 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Irrigation scam: ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit https://t.co/hDlhnv6305 https://t.co/89228LRHVT 3 hours ago

HTMumbai

HTMumbai #IrrigationScam | ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit https://t.co/5WKP3w5c9r https://t.co/y1frdvOmOm 5 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Irrigation scam: ACB DG files another affidavit, Ajit Pawar’s clean chit under cloud? https://t.co/ppuXTpIbrg 11 hours ago

