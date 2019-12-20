Global  

Anti-CAA protests: Massive agitation erupts at Delhi's Jama Masjid, 4 metro stations closed

DNA Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
As massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment act are occurring across the country, an enormous agitation has kicked off in full flow at Jama Masjid.
News video: CAA protests: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders to demonstrate | OneIndia News

CAA protests: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders to demonstrate | OneIndia News 01:25

 HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE MARCHED IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT IN DELHI THURSDAY DEFYING PROHIBITORY ORDERS THAT WERE IMPOSED. AS A RESULT OF THE PROTESTS, MASSIVE SNARLS AFFECTED THE CITY, LEADING TO FLIGHTS BEING DELAYED OR CANCELLED AS COMMUTERS AND CREW WERE STRANDED ON THE ROAD FOR...

