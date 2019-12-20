Global  

All four 2008 Jaipur blast convicts get death penalty

Friday, 20 December 2019
A Jaipur court on Friday awarded death penalty to all four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur blast case. The four convicts - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman will be hanged till death, said the court today. 
News video: Report: U.S. Death Penalty Cases Declining, But Florida Among Most Active Capital Punishment States

Report: U.S. Death Penalty Cases Declining, But Florida Among Most Active Capital Punishment States 00:52

 Florida is one of 29 states that still have the death penalty, but only seven states carried out executions in 2019 including Florida with two. Katie Johnston reports.

