Violence spreads to new areas in Uttar Pradesh

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Violence spread to more parts of Uttar Pradesh as anti-citizenship law protesters pelted stones at police in Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Sambhal when they were stopped from taking out rallies after the Friday prayers. Though Lucknow and Aligarh remained largely peaceful, new areas were hit by violence. Section 144 is imposed in UP since Nov 9.
