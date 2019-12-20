Supporters help Chandrashekhar Azad flee police amid CAA protests at Jama Masjid
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad carried out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after he was denied permission. When the police tried to detain Azad, he managed to escape. Tens of hundreds of people turned up in the area on Friday in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Friday in the Jama Masjid area.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained from Jama Masjid on Saturday. Azad earlier escaped police at Jama Masjid amid anti-CAA protest. He was escorted out of the protest spot by his supporters.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Joseph Mathews RT @JosephM00387990: Supporters help Chandrashekhar Azad flee police amid CAA protests at Jama Masjid | India News - Times of India https:/… 19 hours ago
Joseph Mathews Supporters help Chandrashekhar Azad flee police amid CAA protests at Jama Masjid | India News - Times of India https://t.co/QTB8vge8Xm 19 hours ago
News18.com Azad reportedly managed to give police the slip after running into houses and jumping over terraces in the congeste… https://t.co/E4jYe0hMmn 20 hours ago