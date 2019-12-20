Global  

Supporters help Chandrashekhar Azad flee police amid CAA protests at Jama Masjid

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad carried out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after he was denied permission. When the police tried to detain Azad, he managed to escape. Tens of hundreds of people turned up in the area on Friday in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Friday in the Jama Masjid area.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Anti-CAA protest: Delhi police detain Bhim Army chief from Jama Masjid

Anti-CAA protest: Delhi police detain Bhim Army chief from Jama Masjid 03:07

 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained from Jama Masjid on Saturday. Azad earlier escaped police at Jama Masjid amid anti-CAA protest. He was escorted out of the protest spot by his supporters.

