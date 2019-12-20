Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Massive earthquake in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
On Friday, a massive earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Friday evening, the IMD said.



Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/JEy0hK6RBa

— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. and whose epicentre was in the Hindu Kush...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rwitherspoon86

RebeccaWitherspoon⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @hrch8r: Delhi Earthquake News | Earthquake in Delhi Today: 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, tremors fe… 1 hour ago

gnr_rwt

GULSHAN RT @EconomicTimes: 6.3 magnitude #earthquake hits Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, tremors felt in Pakistan | https://t.co/aq4QLAunU7 ht… 1 hour ago

hrch8r

Hrch8r WWG1WGA⭐️⭐️⭐️ Delhi Earthquake News | Earthquake in Delhi Today: 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR and parts of north India… https://t.co/aeX5f9M0mS 1 hour ago

Manmind67508941

ਮਨਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬੈਂਸ 6.3 magnitude #earthquake hits Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, tremors felt in Pakistan |… https://t.co/irk0ske1pW 2 hours ago

SmitaBalramET

Smita Balram RT @EconomicTimes: Tremors of the #earthquake, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. and whose epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountains 246 km north… 2 hours ago

YTHISNEWS

Y This News A massive #earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale, was recorded in #Afghanistan on Friday evening, the #IMD… https://t.co/tju99yaC3X 3 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times 6.3 magnitude #earthquake hits Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, tremors felt in Pakistan |… https://t.co/JZxhVov9Jw 3 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News A massive #Earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale was recorded in #Afghanistan on Friday evening, the IMD sa… https://t.co/8h8AIzGYoW 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.