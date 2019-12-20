Massive earthquake in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

On Friday, a massive earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Friday evening, the IMD said.







Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/JEy0hK6RBa



— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019



Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. and whose epicentre was in the Hindu Kush... 👓 View full article

