Entertainment Top News, December 20: Tenet trailer, Happy Birthday, Taimur, Dabangg 3 review and box office Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

From the Tenet trailer, Taimur's birthday and Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir-Kapoor coming together for the first time to Dabangg 3's movie review and the CAA protests affecting its box-office collections here are the top entertainment news of the day 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish! 00:54 Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish!. Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell turns 18 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Eilish has been writing music since she was 11 years old. 2. She wears oversized clothing to prevent people from judging her body. 3. “The Office” is her... You Might Like

Tweets about this BollywoodLife Entertainment Top News, December 20: Tenet trailer, Happy Birthday, Taimur, Dabangg 3 review and box office… https://t.co/gobhPfFpeD 2 hours ago