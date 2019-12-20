Global  

Exit polls predict JMM-Cong-RJD govt in Jharkhand

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Various exit polls have predicted the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance to form the government in Jharkhand where the fifth and final phase of polling concluded on Friday. Poll of polls, an average of several exit poll results, put the coalition past the half-way mark in the 81-membwe house. The BJP is likely to win less than 30 seats.
