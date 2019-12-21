Global  

BJP handle deletes Amit Shah's NRC quote, but party says no rethink

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
verified Twitter handle of BJP deleted a tweet which quoted home minister Amit Shah as saying at a rally that the party would "ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country".
Amit Shah makes NRC, Ram Mandir poll issue in Jharkhand | OneInida News [Video]Amit Shah makes NRC, Ram Mandir poll issue in Jharkhand | OneInida News

Amit Shah made NRC and Ram Mandir poll issues in Jharkhand by invoking both at a rally. Shah set a pan-India NRC deadline, claiming that all illegal immigrants would be deported by 2024. He also said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published

Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi on NRC: 'Aapke chachere bhai lagte hain kya?’ [Video]Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi on NRC: 'Aapke chachere bhai lagte hain kya?’

Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi over nationwide NRC while addressing a gathering at Jharkhand’s Baharagora. Shah said that the BJP government will out all infiltrators..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch | Amit Shah: No link between NRC and NPR

A segment of an ANI video interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who says no detention centre has been created since the Narendra Modi government
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

No discussion on nationwide NRC yet, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there has been no discussion on nationwide NRC yet. His statement came after PM Modi on Sunday said that his government had never...
IndiaTimes


RohitYadavINC

Rohit Yadav ⭐ RT @digvijaya_28: BJP handle deletes Amit Shah's NRC quote, but party says no rethink Another classic example of Double Speak of BJP. Even… 23 hours ago

ShamsuddinRaj

Shamsuddin Raj RT @DrJwalaG: According to PM, Congress, urban Naxals spreading rumours over CAA, NRC But BJP handle deletes Amit Shah's NRC quote. Who i… 1 day ago

Makrand35755405

Makrand RT @TendulkarRanjan: Shah was the one who started spreading these rumour bjp had to delete thier tweet about NRC. Amit Shah as saying party… 2 days ago

