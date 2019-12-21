Global  

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, 40 others detained in Delhi

Zee News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had escaped police custody earlier as his supporters managed to escort him out from the spot. He was detained as he carried out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar despite being denied the permission to do so.
News video: Anti-CAA protest: Delhi police detain Bhim Army chief from Jama Masjid

Anti-CAA protest: Delhi police detain Bhim Army chief from Jama Masjid 03:07

 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained from Jama Masjid on Saturday. Azad earlier escaped police at Jama Masjid amid anti-CAA protest. He was escorted out of the protest spot by his supporters.

