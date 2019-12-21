In defence of US President Donald Trump

Saturday, 21 December 2019 () US President Donald Trump has been facing one after the other frame-ups set up by some ideologically opposed American bureaucrats inducted during the Democratic administrations who could not reconcile to his election in 2016. Failure of President Trump to weed out such bureaucrats before they struck is another cause for his recurring troubles. Democratic politicians took advantage of such bureaucrats to harass Trump.
House Democrats proceeded to impeach US President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. It's only the third time in American history that the president has been impeached. According to Politico, Trump allies say the president is taking the impeachment vote incredibly personally. They say Trump views it as a...
