US won't levy tariffs on Brazilian steel, aluminium: Bolsonaro Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Brasilia, Dec 21 (IANS) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that the US would not levy tariffs on the country's steel and aluminium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this