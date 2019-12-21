Global  

Dance+5: What made Varun Dhawan turn choreographer on the show?

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Dance+5: What made Varun Dhawan turn choreographer on the show?Star plus' popular dance reality show Dance+5 is one of the most popular dance shows on Television and continues to have a healthy fan following. This weekend, the show will take the entertainment quotient a notch higher as the spunky actor Varun Dhawan along with his gorgeous co-actor Shraddha Kapoor will grace the stage of...
