Tharoor, on Friday, had tweeted about his participation in a rally at Kozhikode on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). "My first event tomorrow morning leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome!" tweeted Shashi Tharoor with a distorted map of India.