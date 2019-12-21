Global  

India-China Boundary Question: NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

DNA Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The Indian delegation is led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side is led by State Counsellor& Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discuss India-China boundary issue

Doval and Yi resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question in...
DNA

NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold boundary talks

Ajit Doval and Wang Yi are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks.
Hindu

