Amid protests against CAA, NRC, three Pakistani youths get Indian citizenship in Gujarat

Saturday, 21 December 2019
On Wednesday (December 18) a Muslim woman from Pakistan named Hasina Ben also received Indian citizenship after she returned back to India after her husband's death. She had applied for Indian citizenship almost two years back.  
News video: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Slips From Detention At Delhi's Jama Masjid| Oneindia News

