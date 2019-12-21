Over 56,000 guns collected in NZ buyback scheme

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Wellington, Dec 21 (IANS) More than 56,000 firearms and close to 200,000 firearms parts have been handed during the New Zealand government's six-month buyback scheme and amnesty launched in the wake of the March 15 Christchurch mosque shootings that killed 51 people, a police official said on Saturday.


