Over 56,000 guns collected in NZ buyback scheme

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Wellington, Dec 21 (IANS) More than 56,000 firearms and close to 200,000 firearms parts have been handed during the New Zealand government's six-month buyback scheme and amnesty launched in the wake of the March 15 Christchurch mosque shootings that killed 51 people, a police official said on Saturday.
