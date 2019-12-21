Sarileru Neekevvaru: On Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday, makers drop her first look from Mahesh Babu's action film Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Sarileru Neekevvarua is being bankrolled by Mahesh Babu along with Dil Raju. Anil Ravipudi will don the director's hat. Sarileru Neekevvarua is slated to release on 10 January 2019 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this