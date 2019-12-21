Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump accepts Pelosi's State of the Union invite

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Washington, Dec 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invitation to deliver the annual State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment 01:03

 Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.., Nancy Pelosi, via letter. The State of the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xalfeed

xalfeed NPR: Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Give State Of The Union As Impeachment Trial Looms https://t.co/yw4HCBzEld 4 minutes ago

GA_peach3102

GaPeach🍑4Trump RT @Castterry: Trump Accepts Pelosi’s Invitation to Deliver State of the Union Next Year https://t.co/MVON7Rly4K For the latest US and po… 6 minutes ago

USHouseNews

U.S. House News Trump Accepts Pelosi’s Invitation to Deliver State of the Union Next Year https://t.co/mDnsEsIJSt (The Epoch Times) 6 minutes ago

mtd15237

MTD15237 RT @jetrotter: 🇺🇲 PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump ACCEPTS! Speaker Nana @SpeakerPelosi has invited President Donald Trump to deliver the State… 7 minutes ago

VidhiSh07490071

Vidhi Sharma Trump accepts Pelosi’s State of the Union invite https://t.co/fEHyc2aE2s 9 minutes ago

SwayzeJp

JP Swayze New story on NPR: Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Give State Of The Union As Impeachment Trial Looms… https://t.co/1Udry3alii 17 minutes ago

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Trump accepts Pelosi's State of the Union invite https://t.co/6Ev1dfRrA5 https://t.co/Tyu0TxT5rr 18 minutes ago

alphazbeta

beta New story on NPR: Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Give State Of The Union As Impeachment Trial Looms https://t.co/MDg0LNXz7q 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.