Trump accepts Pelosi's State of the Union invite

Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Washington, Dec 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invitation to deliver the annual State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.
Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.., Nancy Pelosi, via letter. The State of the...
