N Korea slams US official's remarks on human rights violations in country
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Seoul [South Korea], Dec 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The US' accusations of human rights violations in North Korea only "pour oil over burning fire" and will aggravate the situation in the peninsula, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
