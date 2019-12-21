N Korea slams US official's remarks on human rights violations in country Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Seoul [South Korea], Dec 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The US' accusations of human rights violations in North Korea only "pour oil over burning fire" and will aggravate the situation in the peninsula, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this