US diplomat's wife charged over UK teen's death

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 21 (IANS) A US diplomat's wife has been charged wish causing the death of a British teenager by dangerous driving, the victim's family spokesman said.
News video: US Diplomat Wife Anne Sacoolas Charged Over Teen Harry Dunn's Death

US Diplomat Wife Anne Sacoolas Charged Over Teen Harry Dunn's Death 00:33

 The wife of a US diplomat has been charged with causing the death of a teenager in the UK.

