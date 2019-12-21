Prince Harry sends Xmas message dressed as Santa

London, Dec 21 (IANS) Disguised as Santa Claus, the UK's Prince Harry, who is currently on a six-week break from royal duties, has sent a Christmas message to the children of late British Armed Forces personnel. 👓 View full article



20 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Harry gives children of fallen British soliders a special Christmas message 01:02 The Duke of Sussex told bereaved children of members of the British Armed Forces "you will never be forgotten" in a special Christmas message. Dressed as Santa on a recorded video, Harry sent his festive wishes to nearly 200 children at a party put on by the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity earlier...