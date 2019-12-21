Global  

Prince Harry sends Xmas message dressed as Santa

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 21 (IANS) Disguised as Santa Claus, the UK's Prince Harry, who is currently on a six-week break from royal duties, has sent a Christmas message to the children of late British Armed Forces personnel.
 The Duke of Sussex told bereaved children of members of the British Armed Forces "you will never be forgotten" in a special Christmas message. Dressed as Santa on a recorded video, Harry sent his festive wishes to nearly 200 children at a party put on by the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity earlier...

