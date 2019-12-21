Global  

Kim may announce US talks suspension in New Year address: Expert

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Seoul, Dec 21 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might announce the suspension of nuclear talks with the US when he delivers his New Year's Day address or holds a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party later this month, an expert said.
