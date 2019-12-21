Global  

N.Korea slams US over remarks on human rights issues

Pyongyang, Dec 21 (IANS) The North Korean Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed the US over criticism of its "human rights" issues, saying Washington was "pouring oil over burning fire".
