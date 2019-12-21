Global  

Prince Philip hospitalised as 'precautionary measure'

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 21 (IANS) The UK's 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted in a hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace has said.
News video: Prince Philip, 98, taken to hospital

Prince Philip, 98, taken to hospital 00:45

 Britain&apos;s Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

