Mumbai: Western Railway to run eight special trains on New Year Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

The Western Railway will run eight special local trains in order to clear the extra rush of passengers on the New Year. The eight special trains will be run from the midnight of December 31, 2019, to January 1, 2020. Among the eight special trains include four trains from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to... The Western Railway will run eight special local trains in order to clear the extra rush of passengers on the New Year. The eight special trains will be run from the midnight of December 31, 2019, to January 1, 2020. Among the eight special trains include four trains from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to 👓 View full article

