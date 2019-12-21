2016 Ranchi engineering student rape and murder case convict awarded death sentence Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

A Ranchi court on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man, convicted of raping and killing an engineering student in Ranchi in 2016. Special CBI Judge AK Mishra had on Friday found Raj guilty of the rape and murder of the victim, who was a fourth-semester student in a college located in the Ormanjhi area of Ranchi. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Amarjit Singh RT @the_hindu: A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced to death Rahul Raj, who had been convicted for the 2016 rape and murder of a fourt… 10 hours ago Aditya RT @ANI: A Ranchi court, today, awarded death sentence to convict Rahul Kumar in a case related to rape and murder of a 4th semester engine… 1 day ago adarsh Rahul Raj sentenced to death after he was found guilty of rape and murder of the victim, who was an engineering student in Ranchi. 1 day ago