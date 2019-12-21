Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

2016 Ranchi engineering student rape and murder case convict awarded death sentence

Zee News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
A Ranchi court on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man, convicted of raping and killing an engineering student in Ranchi in 2016. Special CBI Judge AK Mishra had on Friday found Raj guilty of the rape and murder of the victim, who was a fourth-semester student in a college located in the Ormanjhi area of Ranchi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmarjitSinghGr3

Amarjit Singh RT @the_hindu: A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced to death Rahul Raj, who had been convicted for the 2016 rape and murder of a fourt… 10 hours ago

Aditya78210254

Aditya RT @ANI: A Ranchi court, today, awarded death sentence to convict Rahul Kumar in a case related to rape and murder of a 4th semester engine… 1 day ago

_adarsh_t_k

adarsh Rahul Raj sentenced to death after he was found guilty of rape and murder of the victim, who was an engineering student in Ranchi. 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.