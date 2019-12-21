Global  

Government using repression and violence to suppress protesters' voice, says Priyanka Gandhi

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Accusing the BJP government of being "bent upon using repression and violence" "to suppress the voice of people" protesting against changes in the citizenship law, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said it was a "black day for democracy".

She also accused the government of seeking to harass the poor...
News video: Priyanka visits Bijnor, meets violence victims

Priyanka visits Bijnor, meets violence victims 02:05

 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and met the families of the two persons killed in the recent violence over the new citizenship law.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News

Mamata leads protests aginst CAA & NRC in Kolkata, Protesters defy prohibitory orders in Delhi's Mandi House, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut, Modi cabinet gives the nod to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

Sonia Gandhi condemns BJP's brute repression on anti-CAA protest | OneIndia News [Video]Sonia Gandhi condemns BJP's brute repression on anti-CAA protest | OneIndia News

Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, in a video address to the nation, condemned what she called the brute repression by the BJP government on students and citizens of India who are protesting against..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published


BJP govt using dictatorial measures: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the BJP government of using dictatorial measures to suppress the voice of people as she...
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Gandhi defies police restriction to meet anti-CAA activist's kin

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dodged the Lucknow Police to meet the kin of SR Darapuri, former IPS and social activist, who has been arrested in connection...
IndiaTimes

aazaadee

Azadi @_YogendraYadav @waglenikhil The government is using classic Stalinist KGB tactics of #provokatsiya along with arme… https://t.co/9VxidfWmhD 2 days ago

Irfanshaikha123

Irfan shaikh RT @FinancialXpress: Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said it was a “black day for democracy”. https://t.co/m87oyRDJY6 1 week ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said it was a “black day for democracy”. https://t.co/m87oyRDJY6 1 week ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Government using repression and violence to suppress protesters’ voice, says Priyanka Gandhi https://t.co/PC9Sagnc98 https://t.co/kOQ9Vwq7DV 1 week ago

Tarique1Anwer

Tarique Anwer RT @FinancialXpress: #Congress general secretary #PriyankaGandhiVadra said it was a “black day for democracy” https://t.co/m87oyRm96y 1 week ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express #Congress general secretary #PriyankaGandhiVadra said it was a “black day for democracy” https://t.co/m87oyRm96y 1 week ago

