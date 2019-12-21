Government using repression and violence to suppress protesters' voice, says Priyanka Gandhi
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Accusing the BJP government of being "bent upon using repression and violence" "to suppress the voice of people" protesting against changes in the citizenship law, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said it was a "black day for democracy".
She also accused the government of seeking to harass the poor...
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and met the families of the two persons killed in the recent violence over the new citizenship law.
Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, in a video address to the nation, condemned what she called the brute repression by the BJP government on students and citizens of India who are protesting against..