Bigg Boss 13: Fans are disgusted with Sidharth Shukla's behaviour

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra has been targetting the contestants' families in the game. Sidharth's comment on Rashmi's support for Asim Riaz sparked the whole fiasco. Here's what Tweeples think about Sidharth Shukla's outburst, 👓 View full article

