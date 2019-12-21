Veteran cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passes away at 72

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passed away at a state-run hospital here on Saturday, according to film industry sources. He was 72.



In a career spanning close to four decades, he cranked the camera for over 130 films -- mostly in Malayalam, although he worked in other South Indian languages, too.



