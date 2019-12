Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday extended his greetings to Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in every revenue division of Maharashtra. I congratulate Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji and the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the ...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar may be Deputy CM as 36 ministers likely to take oath today Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition have been in talks over the Maharashtra cabinet expansion for at least a fortnight and it seems that the after a...

DNA 7 hours ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes



Tweets about this