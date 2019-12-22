Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

BJP’s CAA ‘myth-buster’ to cover 3 crore families

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The BJP announced a massive countrywide campaign to share details of the Citizenship Amendment Act and assure people that it is not against existing citizens and to expose “lies” and “myths” being spread against it. The BJP will contact more than three crore families in the next 10 days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: BJP to connect with 3 crore families for its CAA campaign Bhupinder Yadav

BJP to connect with 3 crore families for its CAA campaign Bhupinder Yadav 01:54

 BJP to connect with 3 crore families for its CAA campaign Bhupinder Yadav

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.