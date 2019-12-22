Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

PM Modi to address mega rally at Delhi`s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, may speak about Citizenship Amendment Act

Zee News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi at around 11.30 am and it is expected that he would raise the issue of CAA in his speech and try to once again assure the Muslims of the country that the new legislation will not harm them and it has not been introduced to take anyone's citizenship away.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Mega Rally of PM Modi underway at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan | Oneindia News

Mega Rally of PM Modi underway at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan | Oneindia News 03:02

 PM MODI RALLY IN DELHI AMID CITIZENSHIP ACT PROTESTS, FIREARM ON UP COP SPOTTED DURING PROTESTS, JDU DEMANDS MEET WITH ALLY BJP ON ALL-INDIA NRC, BJP ALLY SAD DEMANDS INCLUSION OF MUSLIMS IN CAA, FATF HANDS OVER 150 QUERIES TO PAKISTAN AND MORE NEWS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PUthappa

Pamela Uthappa RT @TimesNow: #Live | PM @NarendraModi addresses the mega 'thanksgiving' rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. PM Narendra Modi underlines plur… 54 seconds ago

4ashish2012

Ashish Gupta RT @TimesNow: #Live | PM @NarendraModi reassures people over the CAA in his mega rally address at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. 'The CAA is not… 2 minutes ago

adutta10

Abhijit Dutta RT @TimesNow: #Live | PM Narendra Modi lashes out at 'fearmongers'. 'We have never asked anybody about their religion & faith. We don't di… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.