Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and 20 others arrested for arson

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and 20 others arrested for arson*New Delhi:* Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was detained by police outside the Jama Masjid early Saturday, after he played hide and seek with security personnel for several hours.On Friday evening, after security personnel tried to detain him during a march led by his Bhim Army against the new citizenship law from Jama...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Slips From Detention At Delhi's Jama Masjid| Oneindia News

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Slips From Detention At Delhi's Jama Masjid| Oneindia News 05:26

 CAA PROTEST: BHIM ARMY CHIEF DETAINED AT JAMA MASJID, UP CAA PROTEST: INTERNET SHUT IN 7 CITIES IN UP, CAA AHMEDABAD PROTEST: CONG CORPORATOR AND 48 OTHERS ARRESTED, CAA PROTEST: KARNATAKA GOVT SUSPENDS INTERNET IN DAKSHINA KANNADA, BENGALURU DCP SINGS NATIONAL ANTHEM TO PACIFY PROTESTERS, PAK WOMAN...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and 20 others arrested for arson: https://t.co/orTC1X4858 #CAAProtest 2 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #CAA_NRC_Protests | Elaborate security arrangements have been made for @narendramodi rally at #RamlilaMaidan, which… https://t.co/tCdP1aw8lr 9 minutes ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Delhi: Police conduct flag march in violence-hit areas, Bhim Army chief arrested, anti-CAA protests continue… https://t.co/qlO31PwATs 16 minutes ago

KSMANN

KS MANN Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: 11 dead in UP, Bhim Army chief sent to judicial custody https://t.co/MYv1fTOmdW 1 hour ago

nayanamadhavan7

Nayana Madhavan Bhim Army Chief Sent To Jail For 14 Days Over Citizenship Protests https://t.co/y0ko82EWaB 2 hours ago

Sheikh_Rehmat

Rehmatullah Sheikh RT @firstpost: #CAA_NRC_Protests | The toll in the nationwide protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Act has risen to 17, However,… 3 hours ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan Appeal for peace in Delhi- maintain calm https://t.co/dsGnZDUWg7 via @timesofindia 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.