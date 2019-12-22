Cuba appoints first prime minister since 1976

Havana, Dec 22 (IANS) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has appointed the country's first prime minister in more than 40 years - the tourism minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz. 👓 View full article



